Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

Kim Jong Un traveled to China to attend a ceremony marking the end of World War Two. His visit highlights North Korea's support for China's global governance vision, as expressed by President Xi Jinping. The trip underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties between North Korea and China amid ongoing global geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 04:16 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has embarked on a diplomatic mission to China, crossing the border by his special train early Tuesday to participate in the commemoration of Japan's surrender during World War Two. According to North Korean state media, Kim left Pyongyang on Monday and reached China on Tuesday morning.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that Kim is scheduled to arrive in Beijing for the military parade. Photographs published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun depicted Kim aboard his distinctive dark green, armored train, a familiar sight from his previous international excursions to nations like Russia and China, accompanied by senior officials including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

During this visit, North Korea has signaled its endorsement of Chinese President Xi Jinping's appeal for a fairer global governance framework, fostering greater collaboration between North Korea and China. Xi's advocacy for a new global security and economic order centering on the 'Global South' was unveiled during a summit involving leaders from Russia and India, posing a direct challenge to the United States' interests.

