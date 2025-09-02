Uttar Pradesh Enhances Outsourcing Employee Benefits with New Cabinet Approval

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant steps to improve the work environment for employees hired on an outsourcing basis. On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal aimed at enhancing service conditions, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a briefing session, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna outlined the new measures, emphasizing that the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation would oversee these changes. This public company, under Article 8 of the Companies Act, will ensure employees receive their wages directly in bank accounts, eliminating middleman discrepancies.

The new policy stipulates a three-year appointment period with monthly honorariums, and includes reservation criteria for various marginalized groups. These changes aim to address past complaints about wage handling and ensure employees receive fair treatment and necessary benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)