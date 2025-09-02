Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Enhances Outsourcing Employee Benefits with New Cabinet Approval

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a plan to improve service conditions for outsourced employees in state departments, including direct bank credit of honorarium and reservation for various categories. The initiative aims to provide fair compensation and address previous grievances regarding wage distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Enhances Outsourcing Employee Benefits with New Cabinet Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant steps to improve the work environment for employees hired on an outsourcing basis. On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal aimed at enhancing service conditions, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a briefing session, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna outlined the new measures, emphasizing that the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation would oversee these changes. This public company, under Article 8 of the Companies Act, will ensure employees receive their wages directly in bank accounts, eliminating middleman discrepancies.

The new policy stipulates a three-year appointment period with monthly honorariums, and includes reservation criteria for various marginalized groups. These changes aim to address past complaints about wage handling and ensure employees receive fair treatment and necessary benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
3
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
4
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025