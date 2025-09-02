Uttar Pradesh Enhances Outsourcing Employee Benefits with New Cabinet Approval
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a plan to improve service conditions for outsourced employees in state departments, including direct bank credit of honorarium and reservation for various categories. The initiative aims to provide fair compensation and address previous grievances regarding wage distribution.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant steps to improve the work environment for employees hired on an outsourcing basis. On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal aimed at enhancing service conditions, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In a briefing session, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna outlined the new measures, emphasizing that the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation would oversee these changes. This public company, under Article 8 of the Companies Act, will ensure employees receive their wages directly in bank accounts, eliminating middleman discrepancies.
The new policy stipulates a three-year appointment period with monthly honorariums, and includes reservation criteria for various marginalized groups. These changes aim to address past complaints about wage handling and ensure employees receive fair treatment and necessary benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will meet Manoj Jarange: Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation chief and minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Bombay High Court Orders Maratha Reservation Protesters to Vacate Azad Maidan
Maharashtra's Reservation Debate: Striking a Balance
No problem if Marathas get reservation without changing OBC quota: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting of OBC leaders.
Maratha Quota Stir: A Protest for Reservation in Mumbai