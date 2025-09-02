Left Menu

Gold Heist Trio Nabbed at Metro: Safeguarding Commuters

Three women were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from a passenger's purse at a Delhi metro station. CCTV footage aided the identification and arrest of the suspects, Sanjana, Sandhya, and Jahnvi, who are habitual offenders. Police recovered the stolen items, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:34 IST
  • India

In a recent operation by the Delhi Police, three women have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in stealing jewellery and cash from passengers at metro stations. The arrest occurred Tuesday, following an investigation into a complaint filed by a victim, identified as Rakhi Chhabra.

The complainant reported the theft of gold-plated ornaments, cash, and important documents from her purse on August 24. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, eventually pinpointing the suspects, Sanjana, Sandhya, and Jahnvi, all hailing from the Kathputli Colony.

Further action led to their capture on September 1 at the Sarai Kale Khan Metro Station. Known for targeting unsuspecting commuters during rush hours, the trio had been under scrutiny for past offenses. Police successfully retrieved the stolen items and continue their investigations.

