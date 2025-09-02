Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

A 17-year-old girl, reported missing from Naharlagun, was promptly rescued by police within a week after being traced to Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district. The accused, 19-year-old Shankar Nath, was apprehended by authorities, confirmed Naharlagun SP Dr. Neelam Nega.

The incident was promptly addressed, with a case registered at Naharlagun police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case is ongoing.

SP Nega advised the youth to concentrate on education, skill acquisition, and personal growth, highlighting that unlawful activities hinder life progress, whereas knowledge and diligence offer opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)