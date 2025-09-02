Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

A 17-year-old girl, missing from Naharlagun, was successfully located and rescued by police within a week in Tezpur, Assam. The alleged abductor, Shankar Nath, aged 19, was arrested. Authorities registered a case under pertinent laws and are investigating. Police urged local youth to avoid unlawful actions and prioritize self-improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:19 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl, reported missing from Naharlagun, was promptly rescued by police within a week after being traced to Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district. The accused, 19-year-old Shankar Nath, was apprehended by authorities, confirmed Naharlagun SP Dr. Neelam Nega.

The incident was promptly addressed, with a case registered at Naharlagun police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case is ongoing.

SP Nega advised the youth to concentrate on education, skill acquisition, and personal growth, highlighting that unlawful activities hinder life progress, whereas knowledge and diligence offer opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalled Wheat Diplomacy: Russia's Quest for the Chinese Market

Stalled Wheat Diplomacy: Russia's Quest for the Chinese Market

 Global
2
Bhutan's PM Tobgay Visits India to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Bhutan's PM Tobgay Visits India to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

 India
3
Delhi's Monsoon Miracle: Breaking Rainfall Records

Delhi's Monsoon Miracle: Breaking Rainfall Records

 India
4
Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Caste Certification Initiative

Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Caste Certification Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025