High Court Clarifies 'Family' Definition in Anganwadi Worker Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has issued a ruling clarifying the definition of 'family' in the context of an anganwadi worker's appointment dispute. Justice Ajit Kumar ruled that a sister-in-law, when living in a separate household, is not considered part of the family.

This decision effectively quashed the June 13 order from Bareilly's district programme officer, which had canceled the petitioner's appointment as an anganwadi worker. The order was previously based on a government regulation that prohibited two women from the same family from working in the same center.

The court's decision was supported by evidence that the petitioner's sister-in-law resides in a different home, thereby allowing the petitioner's reinstatement. The ruling mandates the district programme officer to reinstate the petitioner, including compensating for lost salary during the period her appointment was canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)