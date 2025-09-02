Left Menu

Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media Dispute Turns Fatal

In Delhi's Najafgarh area, a domestic dispute over social media activity led to a tragic outcome. A man allegedly strangled his wife and then attempted suicide. Tensions over the wife's online presence had been simmering, and earlier incidents of domestic abuse had also been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:06 IST
Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media Dispute Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply tragic incident, a man in Delhi's Najafgarh area reportedly killed his wife before attempting to end his own life. The unfortunate event unfolded after a prolonged dispute over the wife's social media endeavors, according to local law enforcement authorities.

The couple, identified as Aman, an e-rickshaw driver, and his wife, lived in Old Roshanpura with their two young sons. Initially from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, they had been together for over a decade. Sources reveal previous allegations of domestic abuse, with Aman allegedly opposing his wife's social media activity.

The incident occurred early Tuesday, with Aman reportedly strangling his wife following a heated argument. He then tried to take his own life by hanging and ingesting poison but was thwarted and is currently receiving medical care. Neighbors and relatives are being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global
2
Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

 India
3
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

 India
4
Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025