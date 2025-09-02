Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media Dispute Turns Fatal

In a deeply tragic incident, a man in Delhi's Najafgarh area reportedly killed his wife before attempting to end his own life. The unfortunate event unfolded after a prolonged dispute over the wife's social media endeavors, according to local law enforcement authorities.

The couple, identified as Aman, an e-rickshaw driver, and his wife, lived in Old Roshanpura with their two young sons. Initially from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, they had been together for over a decade. Sources reveal previous allegations of domestic abuse, with Aman allegedly opposing his wife's social media activity.

The incident occurred early Tuesday, with Aman reportedly strangling his wife following a heated argument. He then tried to take his own life by hanging and ingesting poison but was thwarted and is currently receiving medical care. Neighbors and relatives are being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.