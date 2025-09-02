Delhi High Court Denies Bail in 2020 Riot Conspiracy Case

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has denied bail to nine individuals accused of involvement in the February 2020 riots, including notable figures Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The court underscored the non-negotiable requirement for demonstrations to be peaceful and lawful, emphasizing the protection of freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) while noting that this right is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions.

The bench, composed of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, argued that any conspiratorial violence disguised as protests must be checked by state machinery, as such activities exceed the boundaries of lawful demonstrations. The alleged roles of Khalid and Imam in instigating violence were deemed serious, with their speeches said to have incited mobilization along communal lines.

Further deliberations highlighted the gravity of ensuring national security and public safety, particularly given accusations of orchestrated violence threatening India's unity and integrity. The decision to deny bail reflects the court's stance on balancing individual rights with societal and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)