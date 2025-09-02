Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in 2020 Riot Conspiracy Case

The Delhi High Court denied bail to nine individuals accused of conspiring in the February 2020 riots. The court emphasized the importance of peaceful protests within legal limits. Accusations against Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam include orchestrating violence under protest guise, impacting India's unity and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:39 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in 2020 Riot Conspiracy Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has denied bail to nine individuals accused of involvement in the February 2020 riots, including notable figures Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The court underscored the non-negotiable requirement for demonstrations to be peaceful and lawful, emphasizing the protection of freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) while noting that this right is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions.

The bench, composed of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, argued that any conspiratorial violence disguised as protests must be checked by state machinery, as such activities exceed the boundaries of lawful demonstrations. The alleged roles of Khalid and Imam in instigating violence were deemed serious, with their speeches said to have incited mobilization along communal lines.

Further deliberations highlighted the gravity of ensuring national security and public safety, particularly given accusations of orchestrated violence threatening India's unity and integrity. The decision to deny bail reflects the court's stance on balancing individual rights with societal and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025