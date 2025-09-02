Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

The recent Maratha quota protest, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange, drew thousands to South Mumbai, demanding reservations for the community. With a massive crowd descending upon Azad Maidan, the city police handled the situation with remarkable efficiency and tact, resulting in a peaceful resolution.

Throughout the five-day agitation, which began on August 29, no major incidents were reported. The Mumbai police, well-prepared and coordinated, deployed over 1,500 officers and various security forces to maintain order. This preparation ensured that the assembly remained calm despite the overwhelming turnout.

Ultimately, the state government accepted most of Jarange's demands, leading to the conclusion of the protest. The police's adept management of the situation prevented any major disruptions, earning praise for their role in maintaining peace during a potentially volatile demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)