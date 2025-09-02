India's Swift Response to Afghanistan's Earthquake Crisis
India dispatched 21 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, killing over 1,400 people and injuring more than 2,500. The assistance includes essential supplies such as blankets, tents, and medical consumables, as India pledges continued humanitarian support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:10 IST
- Country:
- India
India on Tuesday sent 21 tonnes of relief supplies to Afghanistan in response to the recent earthquake that caused significant devastation in the eastern part of the country.
The earthquake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, resulted in over 1,400 deaths and left more than 2,500 injured, with many requiring urgent aid.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of the aid in Kabul via air drop, emphasizing India's commitment to monitor the situation and provide further support as needed in the coming days.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Afghanistan
- earthquake
- relief
- aid
- supplies
- humanitarian
- Jaishankar
- Magnitude
- crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Financial Aid Bolsters Relief Efforts in Flood-Ravaged Jammu
Sudan's Jebel Marra Landslide Tragedy: Urgent Call for International Aid
Punjab's Devastating Deluge: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid