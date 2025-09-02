India's Swift Response to Afghanistan's Earthquake Crisis

India on Tuesday sent 21 tonnes of relief supplies to Afghanistan in response to the recent earthquake that caused significant devastation in the eastern part of the country.

The earthquake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, resulted in over 1,400 deaths and left more than 2,500 injured, with many requiring urgent aid.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of the aid in Kabul via air drop, emphasizing India's commitment to monitor the situation and provide further support as needed in the coming days.