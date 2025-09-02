Left Menu

India's Swift Response to Afghanistan's Earthquake Crisis

India dispatched 21 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, killing over 1,400 people and injuring more than 2,500. The assistance includes essential supplies such as blankets, tents, and medical consumables, as India pledges continued humanitarian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday sent 21 tonnes of relief supplies to Afghanistan in response to the recent earthquake that caused significant devastation in the eastern part of the country.

The earthquake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, resulted in over 1,400 deaths and left more than 2,500 injured, with many requiring urgent aid.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of the aid in Kabul via air drop, emphasizing India's commitment to monitor the situation and provide further support as needed in the coming days.

