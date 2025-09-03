Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Currency: Arrests Made in Malda

Two individuals were arrested in Malda district by the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force after fake currency with a face value of Rs 20.87 lakh was seized. The accused, identified as Hazrat Belal and Tarikul Islam, were detained near Baishnabnagar and are being interrogated for further investigation.

The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has made significant progress in its fight against counterfeit currency, arresting two suspects from Malda district. Officers seized fake Indian currency notes totaling Rs 20.87 lakh from their possession.

After receiving a tip-off, STF personnel conducted a late-night operation at PTS crossing in Baishnabnagar. There, they detained two men behaving suspiciously, later identified as Hazrat Belal, also known as Masud, and Tarikul Islam. The duo was attempting to circulate fake notes, all in Rs 500 denomination.

The accused were brought before the Malda district court, where the police requested ten days of custody to carry out a detailed interrogation. Authorities anticipate uncovering more details about the counterfeit currency network through their ongoing investigation.

