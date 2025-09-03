Left Menu

Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru

Australia will pay Nauru A$2.5 billion over 30 years to host deported non-citizens. The agreement faces criticism for undermining human rights and being reminiscent of Trump's policies. The new law facilitates deportations to third countries, focusing on individuals with criminal records or character issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:14 IST
Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has struck a controversial agreement with Nauru, committing A$2.5 billion over three decades to resettle deported non-citizens. This move has ignited criticism from human rights groups, drawing analogies to the immigration policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Australian government has signed a deal to send individuals, rejected for refugee visas due to criminal or character issues, to Nauru. This plan is bolstered by forthcoming legislation aimed at facilitating the deportation process, limiting judicial appeals, and is supported by the opposition in parliament.

Nauru, already a key player in Australia's refugee strategy, will receive A$400 million upfront to establish a resettlement fund, plus annual payments. Concerns have surfaced about potential risks, including inadequate healthcare for deportees, while independent lawmakers warned the law may affect a broader group than initially intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025