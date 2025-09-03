Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru
Australia will pay Nauru A$2.5 billion over 30 years to host deported non-citizens. The agreement faces criticism for undermining human rights and being reminiscent of Trump's policies. The new law facilitates deportations to third countries, focusing on individuals with criminal records or character issues.
Australia has struck a controversial agreement with Nauru, committing A$2.5 billion over three decades to resettle deported non-citizens. This move has ignited criticism from human rights groups, drawing analogies to the immigration policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Australian government has signed a deal to send individuals, rejected for refugee visas due to criminal or character issues, to Nauru. This plan is bolstered by forthcoming legislation aimed at facilitating the deportation process, limiting judicial appeals, and is supported by the opposition in parliament.
Nauru, already a key player in Australia's refugee strategy, will receive A$400 million upfront to establish a resettlement fund, plus annual payments. Concerns have surfaced about potential risks, including inadequate healthcare for deportees, while independent lawmakers warned the law may affect a broader group than initially intended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
