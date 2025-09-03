Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case
In Moradabad, ten policemen, including a SHO, have been suspended for allegedly covering up a beef smuggling incident. Instead of reporting the crime, they buried evidence and hid the vehicle involved. A swift inquiry led by SSP Satpal Antil confirmed the cover-up, resulting in immediate suspensions.
- Country:
- India
In an unfolding scandal, ten policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), face suspension in Moradabad after allegedly attempting to conceal a beef smuggling operation. The officers reportedly buried evidence and hid a vehicle involved in the crime instead of notifying senior authorities, police disclosed on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil ordered the suspensions post a departmental investigation that confirmed the concealment attempt. The incident was uncovered late Monday night when UP-112 police intercepted a suspicious Honda City in the Umri Sabjipur forest area under Pakbada police station limits. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found laden with suspected beef.
Instead of escalating the issue, policemen allegedly buried the meat and relocated the vehicle. Some personnel even attempted a settlement with the smugglers, a source revealed. SSP Antil swiftly initiated a probe, and a Special Operations Group, assisted by veterinary experts, confirmed beef presence, leading to suspensions. The sought car is registered to Mohammad Shami of Kundarki. Efforts continue to apprehend the smugglers.
