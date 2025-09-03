Left Menu

Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

In Moradabad, ten policemen, including a SHO, have been suspended for allegedly covering up a beef smuggling incident. Instead of reporting the crime, they buried evidence and hid the vehicle involved. A swift inquiry led by SSP Satpal Antil confirmed the cover-up, resulting in immediate suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:43 IST
Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding scandal, ten policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), face suspension in Moradabad after allegedly attempting to conceal a beef smuggling operation. The officers reportedly buried evidence and hid a vehicle involved in the crime instead of notifying senior authorities, police disclosed on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil ordered the suspensions post a departmental investigation that confirmed the concealment attempt. The incident was uncovered late Monday night when UP-112 police intercepted a suspicious Honda City in the Umri Sabjipur forest area under Pakbada police station limits. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found laden with suspected beef.

Instead of escalating the issue, policemen allegedly buried the meat and relocated the vehicle. Some personnel even attempted a settlement with the smugglers, a source revealed. SSP Antil swiftly initiated a probe, and a Special Operations Group, assisted by veterinary experts, confirmed beef presence, leading to suspensions. The sought car is registered to Mohammad Shami of Kundarki. Efforts continue to apprehend the smugglers.

TRENDING

1
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
2
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India
4
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025