Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli Released After 17 Years

After over 17 years in prison, Arun Gawli, a gangster-turned-politician, walked out of Nagpur Central Jail following a Supreme Court bail in a 2007 murder case. Gawli, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, had challenged his conviction.

  • Country:
  • India

Arun Gawli, once feared as a notorious gangster and later known as a politician, has been released on bail after spending 17 years in Nagpur Central Jail. The Supreme Court's decision came in response to his appeal against a life sentence for a 2007 murder case.

The 76-year-old, who rose to prominence from Dagdi Chawl and founded the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, was convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. His release marks a significant chapter in his life, having also served as an MLA from 2004 to 2009.

Family members, legal representatives, and supporters warmly welcomed Gawli as he exited the prison, marking the end of his long legal battle. However, his bail is subject to stringent conditions set by both the trial and apex courts.

