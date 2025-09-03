Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

The Army's Western Command has been tirelessly executing large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations under 'Operation Rahat' in the flood-ravaged regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. More than 5,500 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued, and over 3,000 individuals received medical care.

With relief efforts operational 24/7, the Army, deploying over 50 columns, remains committed to rescuing stranded civilians, restoring critical infrastructure, and providing life-saving assistance. Seven additional columns have been dispatched to Punjab due to rising water levels in the Ghaggar river.

The troops are actively supporting local authorities and the BSF in emergency tasks, including debris clearance and infrastructure rebuilding. Activities include reinforcements of vulnerable bunds, transporting provisions, and clearing water channels to avert further inundation. Their dedication was exemplified by an urgent airlift of a pregnant woman for medical care from an isolated village, embodying the Army's commitment to saving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)