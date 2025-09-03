High-Stakes Capture of Gurugram's Proclaimed Vehicle Thief

A vehicle theft suspect was apprehended in Gurugram following a brief shootout, police reported on Wednesday. The alleged offender, Zahid, sustained injuries when shot in the leg and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

The authorities recovered an illegal pistol, a bike, a cartridge, and four spent bullet shells from the site. Zahid, a 30-year-old resident from Jhimrawat in Nuh district, is linked to 16 vehicle theft cases in Delhi, Gurugram, and Nuh and declared a proclaimed offender in five instances by the court.

On Tuesday night, after receiving a tip-off about an individual carrying out crimes using illegal weapons on a bike without a number plate, the police set up barricades. Zahid, upon failing to stop at one of the barricades, engaged in a foot chase, firing at the police, who retaliated, resulting in his capture.