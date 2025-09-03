Left Menu

High-Stakes Capture of Gurugram's Proclaimed Vehicle Thief

A vehicle theft suspect, Zahid, was apprehended after a shootout in Gurugram. He suffered a leg injury from police gunfire and was transported to the hospital. Authorities recovered an illegal pistol and items from the scene. Zahid faces multiple theft charges across Delhi, Gurugram, and Nuh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:44 IST
High-Stakes Capture of Gurugram's Proclaimed Vehicle Thief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A vehicle theft suspect was apprehended in Gurugram following a brief shootout, police reported on Wednesday. The alleged offender, Zahid, sustained injuries when shot in the leg and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

The authorities recovered an illegal pistol, a bike, a cartridge, and four spent bullet shells from the site. Zahid, a 30-year-old resident from Jhimrawat in Nuh district, is linked to 16 vehicle theft cases in Delhi, Gurugram, and Nuh and declared a proclaimed offender in five instances by the court.

On Tuesday night, after receiving a tip-off about an individual carrying out crimes using illegal weapons on a bike without a number plate, the police set up barricades. Zahid, upon failing to stop at one of the barricades, engaged in a foot chase, firing at the police, who retaliated, resulting in his capture.

