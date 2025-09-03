PM Modi Engages Global Semiconductor CEOs at SEMICON India 2025

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with top global semiconductor CEOs at the prestigious SEMICON India 2025, underlining India’s growing stature as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, design, and innovation.

The Prime Minister described the session as highly productive, highlighting the confidence expressed by global leaders in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. “Their confidence in India’s potential is evident and they are betting big on India as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing,” Shri Modi posted on X.

India’s Reform-Driven Growth Path

In his interaction, the Prime Minister emphasized India’s relentless reform journey in the semiconductor sector. He outlined key government initiatives, including:

Building robust semiconductor infrastructure , with special economic zones, industrial clusters, and fabrication facilities under development.

Strong focus on skilling the workforce to meet future industry requirements, including training in chip design, embedded systems, and advanced packaging.

Incentivizing R&D and innovation through policy frameworks, subsidies, and collaborations with leading universities and research institutions.

Shri Modi noted that these steps are part of a broader strategy to position India as a trusted and reliable partner in the global semiconductor supply chain.

CEOs Show Confidence in India

Global CEOs participating in the session reportedly welcomed India’s policy reforms and expressed interest in expanding operations, forging joint ventures, and investing in research and design centers. Many noted that India’s large consumer market, engineering talent pool, and stable policy environment make it an attractive destination for high-tech investments.

The dialogue covered emerging areas such as:

Next-generation semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) .

Development of compound semiconductors for 5G, EVs, and renewable energy.

AI-driven chip design and applications .

Collaborative frameworks for resilient global supply chains.

SEMICON India: A Platform for Collaboration

SEMICON India 2025 has emerged as a premier platform for industry-government collaboration in semiconductors. It brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, startups, and innovators to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

The event is aligned with the government’s Semicon India Programme, which has earmarked significant financial outlays to attract global majors and support domestic champions.

Vision for a Digital Bharat

The Prime Minister reiterated that semiconductors are the “foundation of the digital economy”, powering everything from smartphones and computers to electric vehicles and defense technologies. He stressed that India’s ambition to achieve a “Viksit Bharat @2047” hinges on becoming self-reliant in chip manufacturing while integrating seamlessly with global technology supply chains.

“India’s semiconductor story is not just about industry—it is about shaping the future of technology and creating opportunities for our youth,” Shri Modi emphasized.

Looking Ahead

With global semiconductor leaders showing renewed interest and the government pushing ambitious reforms, India is set to accelerate its journey towards becoming a semiconductor powerhouse. The discussions at SEMICON India 2025 are expected to result in concrete investment commitments and long-term partnerships, further propelling India into the league of advanced technology nations.