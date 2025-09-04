European Subsea Electric Cable Project Under Scrutiny

European prosecutors are probing potential criminal activities linked to a 1.9 billion euro EU-backed initiative aimed at constructing a subsea electric cable connecting Europe to the eastern Mediterranean, announced Cyprus's president. The Great Sea Interconnector, executed by Greek power grid operator IPTO, aims to connect European and Cypriot networks before reaching Israel.

Nicosia has expressed concerns regarding the project's budget, feasibility, and accountability as it faces ongoing delays. In March, Greece reaffirmed its commitment to the project, despite financial and geopolitical challenges. President Nikos Christodoulides revealed that the European Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an inquiry following complaints.

President Christodoulides stated that the investigation does not name specific individuals. The EPPO and IPTO in Athens have withheld immediate comments. Upon completion, the cable is set to be the world's longest and deepest high-voltage link. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jan Harvey)