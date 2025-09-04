Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

In response to the devastating floods in Jammu city, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti visited the most affected areas on Thursday, offering sympathy and promising to advocate for relief efforts.

The Tawi river's extraordinary flooding on August 26 wreaked havoc, inundating homes and farmland throughout the city and forcing thousands into displacement, particularly in Gujjar Nagar and Peerkho.

While touring flood-hit locales such as Peerkho and Bantalab, Mufti, a former chief minister, assured families of substantial support and stressed the importance of both immediate relief and long-term preventive solutions to mitigate future crises.