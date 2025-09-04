Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti reached out to flooded Jammu communities, assuring them of her support and vowing to speak with authorities on rehabilitation efforts. Record rains caused Tawi river to flood, displacing thousands. Mufti called for immediate relief and long-term measures during her visit to the affected areas.

Updated: 04-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:46 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the devastating floods in Jammu city, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti visited the most affected areas on Thursday, offering sympathy and promising to advocate for relief efforts.

The Tawi river's extraordinary flooding on August 26 wreaked havoc, inundating homes and farmland throughout the city and forcing thousands into displacement, particularly in Gujjar Nagar and Peerkho.

While touring flood-hit locales such as Peerkho and Bantalab, Mufti, a former chief minister, assured families of substantial support and stressed the importance of both immediate relief and long-term preventive solutions to mitigate future crises.

