Telangana Appeals for Urgent Central Aid After Devastating Floods

The Telangana government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Rs 16,732 crore in emergency aid. This request comes in response to severe flood damage across multiple districts following unprecedented rainfall.

Amit Shah pledged a response by announcing a Central inter-ministerial team deployment to assess the situation first-hand. Telangana has already mobilized resources with seven NDRF and 15 SDRF teams along with Army personnel participating in ongoing relief efforts.

Damage assessments continue as officials reveal a monsoon season yielding 25% above-normal rainfall, with infrastructure devastation reported across roads, railways, and public utilities. The Deputy CM urged Shah to declare the situation a national disaster and expedite necessary financial aid.

