Women Urged to Lead South Africa’s Maritime Future Through STEM and Innovation

Women have been called upon to take a leading role in shaping the future of South Africa’s maritime industry, a sector seen as one of the country’s most underutilised economic drivers.

The call was made by Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, during the South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI) stakeholder dialogue hosted at Nelson Mandela University. The dialogue, themed “Accelerating Action: Empowering Women to Navigate New Horizons”, sought to tackle structural barriers facing women in the maritime economy while fostering knowledge-sharing and networking among stakeholders.

Encouraging Girls into STEM and Maritime Studies

Minister Chikunga underscored the importance of building a pipeline of future leaders by encouraging schools to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects for girls. She also urged universities and training institutions to intensify maritime education and produce graduates equipped with scarce and critical skills.

“Institutions of higher learning must double their efforts and produce more technical expertise to drive the development and growth of the oceans economy at national, continental, and global levels,” she said.

With support from the World Maritime University and local agencies such as the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), South Africa has expanded opportunities for students to pursue maritime studies, ensuring a capable and competent workforce.

Persistent Gender Gaps in the Maritime Industry

Despite progress in gender equality across sectors, the maritime industry remains heavily male-dominated. According to World Bank data, women make up 44% of South Africa’s workforce, but only 27% hold managerial positions. In the maritime field, the disparity is starker — women account for just 1% of active seafarers globally and less than 20% of the overall workforce.

“Leadership in ports and shipping companies remains overwhelmingly male. In many coastal communities, young girls still do not see themselves represented in this industry,” Chikunga noted.

Unlocking the Potential of the Oceans Economy

South Africa’s 3,000km coastline, nine commercial ports, and an exclusive economic zone of 1.5 million km² present vast opportunities for economic growth. Yet, the maritime sector’s contribution to GDP remains underdeveloped.

Through Operation Phakisa, the government’s Blue Oceans Economy strategy launched in 2014, the maritime industry has the potential to contribute R177 billion to GDP and create between 800,000 and one million direct jobs by 2030.

“The Blue Oceans Economy strategy revealed a multitude of maritime industries that were previously dormant. It places women and youth at the centre of sustainability for this sector,” Chikunga explained.

Empowering Women Beyond Employment

The Minister emphasised that transformation in the maritime industry requires more than education and jobs — it also demands access to funding, financial literacy, and capacity-building for women-owned businesses.

She linked these priorities to South Africa’s G20 Women’s Empowerment Working Group agenda, which seeks synergy across financial inclusion, care work, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

“Financial inclusion must be a lived reality for women in the maritime sector across all industries,” Chikunga said.

Building a Future with Representation

Chikunga’s address highlighted that sustainable development in the maritime economy cannot be achieved without the full participation of women. By combining education, institutional support, and inclusive economic policies, the sector could be transformed into a driver of gender equity, job creation, and economic resilience.

The establishment of SAIMI at Nelson Mandela University, supported by the World Maritime University, is a testament to the progress already being made. It provides a hub for research, training, and international collaboration, laying the groundwork for women to navigate new horizons in maritime leadership.