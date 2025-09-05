Brutal Acid Attack Sparks Police Hunt

In a shocking incident, Rajkumar Tiwari was subjected to a brutal attack involving acid at the hands of several individuals, including his girlfriend's brother, in a village under the jurisdiction of Bansbeeh police station.

The victim, hailing from Husainabad village, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in Varanasi after being initially taken to local medical centers.

Authorities have filed charges against Durgesh Pandey and others based on a complaint from Tiwari's grandmother, highlighting resistance to Tiwari's relationship as the motive behind the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)