Brutal Acid Attack Sparks Police Hunt

A man named Rajkumar Tiwari was attacked with acid and beaten by his girlfriend's brother and others in a village under Bansbeeh police station. He sustained critical injuries and is currently hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case against the assailants, including Durgesh Pandey, who is currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:58 IST
In a shocking incident, Rajkumar Tiwari was subjected to a brutal attack involving acid at the hands of several individuals, including his girlfriend's brother, in a village under the jurisdiction of Bansbeeh police station.

The victim, hailing from Husainabad village, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in Varanasi after being initially taken to local medical centers.

Authorities have filed charges against Durgesh Pandey and others based on a complaint from Tiwari's grandmother, highlighting resistance to Tiwari's relationship as the motive behind the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

