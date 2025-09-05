Political Turbulence Amid Devastating Punjab Floods

In a pointed critique, BJP leader Tarun Chugh accused the Punjab government's negligence for escalating a weather-related situation into a man-made disaster. Chugh claimed the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Bhagwant Mann, ignored early warnings from both meteorological and water management authorities about potential excessive rains. Instead, they politicized the issue, deploying police at key dam sites and delaying critical water release.

The result was catastrophic, with sudden releases of enormous water volumes deluging downstream areas, resulting in Punjab's worst flooding in decades. Chugh alleges that political campaigning by Mann's cabinet in Delhi compounded the administration's disregard for essential flood preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has stepped in, releasing Rs 11,000 crore for disaster management in the state. Chugh thanked the Modi administration for their support, highlighting Central teams on-ground to assess flood impacts and aid in relief efforts. He challenged the Mann government to prioritize a survey for additional assistance and focus on immediate recovery measures.