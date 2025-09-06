Left Menu

Hezbollah's Insightful Stance on Lebanon's Disarmament Plan

Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati viewed the Lebanese cabinet's session as a return to prudent dialogue about an army plan to disarm Hezbollah. The cabinet approved the plan, which aims to reinforce state control over weapons. They acknowledged ongoing conflicts with Israel could hinder the army's efforts.

In a recent interview, Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati expressed optimism, stating that Friday's Lebanese cabinet session signaled a return to 'wisdom and reason' amid discussions on a disarmament plan.

The plan, proposed by the army, aims to establish a state monopoly over arms. However, the cabinet has not specified a timeline for its execution, acknowledging the army's limited resources and capabilities.

Furthermore, the cabinet noted that ongoing Israeli military activities could potentially obstruct the army's progress in implementing the disarmament strategy.

