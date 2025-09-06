Hezbollah's Insightful Stance on Lebanon's Disarmament Plan

In a recent interview, Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati expressed optimism, stating that Friday's Lebanese cabinet session signaled a return to 'wisdom and reason' amid discussions on a disarmament plan.

The plan, proposed by the army, aims to establish a state monopoly over arms. However, the cabinet has not specified a timeline for its execution, acknowledging the army's limited resources and capabilities.

Furthermore, the cabinet noted that ongoing Israeli military activities could potentially obstruct the army's progress in implementing the disarmament strategy.