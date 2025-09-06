Dairy Businessman Duped by Fake Finance Reps in Delhi

A dairy businessman in Ghaziabad has fallen victim to a financial scam, resulting in a loss of over Rs 2.15 lakh. Two individuals have been apprehended for using their expertise from previous insurance jobs to pose as legitimate finance executives.

On February 25, 30-year-old Waseem received a deceptive call promising a loan, contingent on purchasing insurance. Trusting the caller, he transferred the amount to various accounts, only to receive bogus policy documents. The promised loan never materialized, leading him to contact the police.

Law enforcement officials successfully tracked and arrested Ravi and Pritam Singh, unveiling that they misused their knowledge from working at an insurance call center. Further investigations are underway to determine their involvement in additional fraud cases.