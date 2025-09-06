Left Menu

Haryana's Rainfall Woes: Battling Waterlogged Villages and Political Tensions

Heavy rains have left 3,000 villages in Haryana affected, prompting the state government to launch relief measures, including aid to 1.69 lakh farmers. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized unity, criticizing opposition politics during this natural calamity. The government is also providing aid to badly hit Punjab.

Kurukshetra | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:20 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed that around 3,000 villages in Haryana are reeling from the impact of severe rainfall over the past weeks, causing substantial waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Saini highlighted that the heavy rainfall from the Himalayan region is a major contributor to the crisis, with excess water inundating fields and residential areas. The state government has responded by launching the e-Kshatipurti portal, which 1.69 lakh farmers have utilized to report agricultural damage across 9.96 acres.

During a visit to the affected Shahabad region, Saini urged collaboration among the ruling party, opposition, and citizens to tackle the disaster. He lamented the politicization of the issue, urging for support and constructive suggestions instead. With relief efforts ongoing, Saini assured that arrangements for displaced residents and aid dispatches to Punjab are underway, as Haryana grapples with the aftermath of excessive rainfall.

