Haryana's Rainfall Woes: Battling Waterlogged Villages and Political Tensions

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed that around 3,000 villages in Haryana are reeling from the impact of severe rainfall over the past weeks, causing substantial waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Saini highlighted that the heavy rainfall from the Himalayan region is a major contributor to the crisis, with excess water inundating fields and residential areas. The state government has responded by launching the e-Kshatipurti portal, which 1.69 lakh farmers have utilized to report agricultural damage across 9.96 acres.

During a visit to the affected Shahabad region, Saini urged collaboration among the ruling party, opposition, and citizens to tackle the disaster. He lamented the politicization of the issue, urging for support and constructive suggestions instead. With relief efforts ongoing, Saini assured that arrangements for displaced residents and aid dispatches to Punjab are underway, as Haryana grapples with the aftermath of excessive rainfall.