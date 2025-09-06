Left Menu

The Deportation Dilemma: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Fight for Asylum

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man, faces deportation to Eswatini rather than Uganda amid fears of persecution. His immigration case challenges the limits of past US immigration policies. After a mistaken deportation and return, Garcia seeks asylum, arguing he now qualifies for consideration post-deportation.

Updated: 06-09-2025 23:00 IST
  • United States

In a controversial decision, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Eswatini despite his expressed fear of persecution in Uganda. Garcia's legal team, however, insists that his fear is credible given his claims regarding nearly two dozen countries.

The Salvadoran man has a complicated history in the U.S., having been mistakenly deported to El Salvador despite a 2019 court order barring his removal from the U.S. due to credible threats from gangs. After his return to the country, new charges of human smuggling were brought against him based on a 2022 incident in Tennessee. Now, he seeks asylum in hopes of staying in the U.S. legally.

The case has seen repeated legal battles and highlights the challenges and intricacies of U.S. immigration policies, particularly those from the Trump administration. As ICE pushes for his removal to Eswatini, a lack of communication from Eswatini's government and ongoing asylum claims are pivotal elements in Garcia's legal journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

