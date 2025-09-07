Left Menu

Horse Handler Charged After Tragic Accident: Legal and Ethical Implications

A horse handler in Manjummel faces legal charges after a horse died in a road accident. The incident involved a collision with a car, causing the horse severe injuries. The handler, under the influence of alcohol, lacked the owner's permission to handle the horse. Locals reported the incident, leading to police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:11 IST
Horse Handler Charged After Tragic Accident: Legal and Ethical Implications
A horse handler has been charged following a tragic accident in Manjummel, Kerala, where a horse was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday night along the Kalamassery-Cheranalloor road.

The handler, named Fakrudheen, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and had been riding the horse along the road's median without the owner's consent. The collision left the horse with multiple fractures and extensive injuries, despite efforts by locals and veterinary officials.

An investigation revealed Fakrudheen's negligence, prompting Cheranalloor police to file charges under section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 120(J) of the Kerala Police Act. The deceased animal's owner, Nadhir, confirmed his lack of authorization. The horse's remains will be handled in consultation with Nadhir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

