Left Menu

Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave Narrative

A Kashmir-based NGO's field study of over 4,000 unmarked graves challenges claims of mass civilian graves, revealing most belong to terrorists. With 61.5% identified as foreign militants, the report argues against the narrative of state-sponsored atrocities, urging for systematic verification and comprehensive forensic investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:07 IST
Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive field study by the Kashmir-based NGO Save Youth Save Future Foundation has upended the prevailing 'mass grave' narrative in north Kashmir. The investigation of 4,056 unmarked graves determined that more than 90% were linked to foreign and local terrorists, challenging prior claims of widespread civilian burials.

Researchers, led by key investigators like Wajahat Farooq Bhat, conducted meticulous documentation across 373 graveyards in north and central Kashmir. Employing GPS tagging, photographic evidence, and oral testimonies, the study counters the charges of systematic extrajudicial killings and calls for international scrutiny of such claims.

The report emphasizes the need for modern forensic methods to verify unmarked graves and presses for Pakistan to acknowledge its nationals among the buried foreign militants. This investigation calls into question previous allegations of state abuse, advocating for evidence-backed policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

 Global
2
Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

 Global
3
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
4
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025