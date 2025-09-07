A comprehensive field study by the Kashmir-based NGO Save Youth Save Future Foundation has upended the prevailing 'mass grave' narrative in north Kashmir. The investigation of 4,056 unmarked graves determined that more than 90% were linked to foreign and local terrorists, challenging prior claims of widespread civilian burials.

Researchers, led by key investigators like Wajahat Farooq Bhat, conducted meticulous documentation across 373 graveyards in north and central Kashmir. Employing GPS tagging, photographic evidence, and oral testimonies, the study counters the charges of systematic extrajudicial killings and calls for international scrutiny of such claims.

The report emphasizes the need for modern forensic methods to verify unmarked graves and presses for Pakistan to acknowledge its nationals among the buried foreign militants. This investigation calls into question previous allegations of state abuse, advocating for evidence-backed policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)