Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Operation Kalanemi, launched by Uttarakhand Police, has led to the arrest of 14 individuals allegedly posing as fake 'babas' involved in dubious activities. The operation, named after a demon from Hindu epics, aims to preserve the sanctity of the region. Over 5,500 individuals have been questioned so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:54 IST
The Uttarakhand Police's crackdown on fraudulent activities under the name 'Operation Kalanemi' has resulted in the arrest of fourteen individuals, including some Bangladeshi nationals. This initiative aims to curb the influence of fake spiritual leaders allegedly involved in cheating and religious conversions.

Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order), Nilesh Anand Bharane, highlighted during a press conference that the operation questioned over 5,500 people in the state, leading to preventive action against 1,182 individuals. The operation, initiated in July, saw a surge in arrests by August, totaling 300 after questioning 4,000 individuals.

In a bid to maintain the 'sacred image of Devbhoomi,' law enforcement carried out checks in various districts. In Haridwar alone, 2,704 people were checked, leading to three arrests, while in Dehradun, five arrests followed the questioning of 922 people. Among those arrested were individuals posing with fake identities, such as a bogus doctor from Bangladesh and a con artist from Kashmir.

