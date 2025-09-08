Left Menu

Israel's Supreme Court Intervenes in Prison Food Crisis

In a significant ruling, Israel's Supreme Court mandated the government to improve food conditions for Palestinian detainees, asserting their right to basic subsistence. Despite a backdrop of wartime tensions and international critique, the court sided with human rights groups, emphasizing legal duties over policies causing starvation amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-09-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Supreme Court has delivered a rare verdict, mandating the government to improve the nutritional conditions for Palestinian detainees, highlighting their entitlement to basic survival needs amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The court's decision challenged Israel's longstanding stance on its wartime policies, which previously faced international condemnation. The ruling came after human rights organizations, including ACRI and Gisha, filed petitions against the government's restrictive measures severely impacting prisoners' living conditions.

The decision, symbolizing a significant legal intervention, demands that Palestinian prisoners receive three meals daily to combat malnutrition. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's response, underscoring minimal compliance, has sparked intensified debate over humanitarian obligations in wartime detention scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

