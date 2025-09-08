Punjab's Call for Urgent Relief: A State in Crisis

In a strong appeal to the central government, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the flood-devastated state. The request coincides with Modi's scheduled visit to assess the damage caused by the persistent floods.

As Punjab grapples with one of its most severe flood events in decades, caused by the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, Arora emphasized the immediate need for federal assistance. He also reiterated Punjab's demand for the release of Rs 60,000 crore of state funds, as highlighted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a recent letter to the Prime Minister.

The catastrophic floods have wreaked havoc on over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland, uprooting crops and endangering livestock. With heavy silt deposits complicating future agricultural activities, Arora stressed the importance of timely intervention to aid the affected residents and bolster recovery efforts in the state.