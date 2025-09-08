Left Menu

Punjab's Call for Urgent Relief: A State in Crisis

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore during his visit to the flood-stricken state. The region is battling one of its worst flood disasters in decades, with extensive damage to crops, homes, and livestock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:32 IST
Punjab's Call for Urgent Relief: A State in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong appeal to the central government, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the flood-devastated state. The request coincides with Modi's scheduled visit to assess the damage caused by the persistent floods.

As Punjab grapples with one of its most severe flood events in decades, caused by the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, Arora emphasized the immediate need for federal assistance. He also reiterated Punjab's demand for the release of Rs 60,000 crore of state funds, as highlighted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a recent letter to the Prime Minister.

The catastrophic floods have wreaked havoc on over 4.50 lakh acres of farmland, uprooting crops and endangering livestock. With heavy silt deposits complicating future agricultural activities, Arora stressed the importance of timely intervention to aid the affected residents and bolster recovery efforts in the state.

TRENDING

1
Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

 India
2
EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

 Global
3
Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat Strike

Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat S...

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025