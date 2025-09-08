Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on West Bengal's Sand Smuggling Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate conducted extensive raids across West Bengal to dismantle a major sand smuggling operation. Central to the investigation is Sheikh Jahirul, accused of leading the racket. The raids aim to expose financial networks linked to the illicit trade, uncovering significant cash and documents.

  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an extensive crackdown on a widespread sand smuggling racket in West Bengal on Monday. Raids spanned over 20 locations, including Kolkata, targeting businesses and individuals alleged to be deeply embedded in the illegal operation.

Key focus of the investigation is Sheikh Jahirul, a figure central to the scam, with searches conducted at his expansive residence in Jhargram district. Officials revealed the discovery of a significant amount of cash amidst the raids.

The operation seeks to expose the financial networks sustaining the illicit trade. Properties and offices of other sand mine owners were also targeted, and officials suspect funds were channeled into diverse business ventures. Raids in Kolkata involved searches at mining company offices, resulting in the seizure of numerous bank accounts and documents.

