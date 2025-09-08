China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the United States' decision to impose visa restrictions on certain Central American citizens over alleged affiliations with China's Communist Party. The Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson, Lin Jian, stated at a press conference on Monday that these restrictions are malicious and completely unfounded.

Lin underscored that such measures would not obstruct the ongoing development of diplomatic relations between China and Central American countries. This comes amid increasing tensions between the two nations, as the U.S. continues to take a hard stance against China's international relations.

When questioned about U.S. President Trump's executive order enabling states to be labeled as sponsors of wrongful detention, Lin unequivocally rejected these accusations, emphasizing China's commitment to lawful detainment processes.