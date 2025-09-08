Bokaro DMFT Fund Scandal Sparks Controversy

Allegations of substantial financial mismanagement are currently unsettling the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), as the leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand's Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has called for a CBI investigation.

Marandi claims there is significant evidence of inflated purchases under the DMFT fund, with equipment and items bought at prices many times over the prevailing market rates.

Specifically, the controversy centers around the procurement of generator sets and tab labs, which were reportedly purchased at egregiously inflated costs. In some instances, generator costs far exceeded standard market prices, prompting demands for further investigation into these irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)