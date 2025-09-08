Left Menu

Bokaro DMFT Fund Scandal Sparks Controversy

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand's Opposition leader, has alleged fund embezzlement in Bokaro's District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), calling for a CBI probe. Marandi has claimed inflated costs for educational and infrastructural items, including generator sets and tab labs, suggesting a discrepancy between actual and reported market prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:35 IST
Allegations of substantial financial mismanagement are currently unsettling the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), as the leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand's Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has called for a CBI investigation.

Marandi claims there is significant evidence of inflated purchases under the DMFT fund, with equipment and items bought at prices many times over the prevailing market rates.

Specifically, the controversy centers around the procurement of generator sets and tab labs, which were reportedly purchased at egregiously inflated costs. In some instances, generator costs far exceeded standard market prices, prompting demands for further investigation into these irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

