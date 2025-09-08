Ramaphosa Urges BRICS to Lead Global Trade Reform and Strengthen Multilateralism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on BRICS nations to play a leading role in reshaping global trade and strengthening multilateralism, warning that the world is undergoing “seismic shifts” in trade and geopolitics that pose both challenges and opportunities for developing economies.

The President delivered his remarks on Monday during the virtual Extraordinary BRICS Leaders’ Meeting, convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The meeting brought together BRICS leaders to deliberate on pressing geopolitical and economic issues affecting global stability and the multilateral system.

Rising Protectionism and Challenges for the Global South

Ramaphosa highlighted that the world is shifting from a unipolar to a multipolar order, with rising competition and deepening geopolitical tensions. He warned that unilateral tariff measures and protectionist trade practices are creating an environment that disproportionately harms the Global South.

“The uncertainty of the new trading regime has already negatively affected employment levels in my own country South Africa and is an obstacle to our economic growth,” Ramaphosa told his BRICS counterparts.

He urged BRICS to lead in building resilience for their economies and those of developing countries, stressing that meaningful initiatives within the bloc could strengthen the global multilateral system and safeguard inclusive growth.

Africa’s Place in Global Trade

The President underscored Africa’s strategic importance in the reordering of global trade.

“Our vision is of Africa that is the beating heart of global trade—engaging the world not as a mere exporter of raw materials, but as a creator of value, a connector of regions and a catalyst for shared prosperity,” Ramaphosa said.

He reaffirmed South Africa’s support for reforms to the World Trade Organization (WTO), noting that developing economies remain locked into low-value positions in global value chains. By fostering industrialisation and innovation, Africa could play a more dynamic role in global trade.

Reforming Multilateral Institutions

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of reforming the WTO and the United Nations (UN) to ensure these institutions remain inclusive, representative, and effective.

“South Africa remains firm that the multilateral trading system with the WTO and the United Nations at their core must be preserved until all member states are able to reach their developmental goals,” he said.

He urged BRICS nations to strengthen trade ties not only within the bloc but also with Africa, Asia, the Gulf, the Americas, and Europe, to ensure that global trade reflects shared prosperity rather than entrenched inequality.

Global Conflicts and Peace Advocacy

Turning to global security issues, Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for peace in conflict zones, particularly in the Middle East.

“That is why South Africa supports the call by Brazil for a ceasefire in Gaza, a two-state solution and self-determination for the Palestinian people,” he said, underlining South Africa’s longstanding commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

Addressing Global Inequality

In his remarks, the President also announced that under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the country had established an Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality, chaired by Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz.

The committee will deliver the first-ever G20 report on global inequality, examining its impact and proposing solutions for world leaders. This initiative positions South Africa as a driving force in tackling global inequality, a challenge that has worsened amid rising economic uncertainty.

BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy 2030

Looking to the future, Ramaphosa called on BRICS to shift “from crisis management to strategic action” by finalising and implementing the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy 2030.

“For South Africa, a BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy that contains a meaningful way forward on addressing the imbalanced structure of BRICS trade would send a clear message to the world that all BRICS members are committed to mutually beneficial trade that addresses the needs and interests of all its members,” he said.

The strategy is expected to focus on correcting trade imbalances within BRICS, ensuring that smaller economies like South Africa benefit more equitably from intra-BRICS trade, and promoting greater cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, technology, and energy.

Call for Unity and Consensus

Ramaphosa concluded his remarks by urging BRICS nations to demonstrate leadership through cooperation and consensus rather than coercion.

“Let us demonstrate how consensus is built through negotiation and not through coercion. Compromise and trade-offs are the foundation of mutually beneficial outcomes that tangibly improve the lives of our citizens,” he said.

He called for unity and solidarity, affirming: “Let us undertake all these important actions together, in a spirit of partnership and solidarity.”

With BRICS poised to play a greater role in shaping global trade and governance, South Africa’s call for reform and inclusivity signals its determination to ensure that developing nations are not left behind in the new global order.