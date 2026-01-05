Cameroon's Triumph Over South Africa Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over South Africa on Sunday, setting up a highly anticipated clash with hosts Morocco. The Indomitable Lions demonstrated their formidable prowess at the Stade El Barida, aiming to compensate for missing the World Cup.

Scoring for Cameroon were Junior Tchamadeu and young striker Christian Kofane, whose efforts overcame a determined South African team. Despite a late goal by Evidence Makgopa for South Africa, Cameroon held firm to secure their place among the last eight.

Earlier, Morocco ensured their progress in the tournament with a narrow 1-0 win against Tanzania, adding another layer of excitement to the upcoming quarter-finals hosted in Rabat.

(With inputs from agencies.)