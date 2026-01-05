Cameroon's Indomitable Lions Roar Past South Africa into Quarter-Finals
Cameroon defeated South Africa 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, setting up a quarter-final match against hosts Morocco. Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane secured the win, despite a late South African goal by Evidence Makgopa. The victory compensates for Cameroon's World Cup qualification failure.
Cameroon secured a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, propelling them into the quarter-finals against host nation Morocco. The five-time Cup winners displayed skill and persistence at Stade El Barida, looking to compensate for their absence in the upcoming World Cup.
Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and young striker Christian Kofane solidified their win, fending off a late challenge from South Africa. Substitute Evidence Makgopa scored in the waning minutes, but the Indomitable Lions held their ground, advancing in the continental tournament.
South Africa began with promising attempts, but Cameroon took command, with Tchamadeu breaking through before halftime. Kofane extended the lead early in the second half. Despite challenges, including a late surge by South Africa, Cameroon maintained their advantage, demonstrating a strong team spirit and strategic play.
