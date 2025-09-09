Tourism Minister Leads Overstrand Clean-Up, Calls for Collective Action on Waste

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, joined the community of Overstrand today in a clean-up initiative aimed at promoting environmental responsibility, community pride, and healthier living spaces. The event highlighted the growing importance of collaborative action in tackling waste management challenges and advancing sustainable development.

Overstrand’s Environmental Recognition

The initiative comes shortly after Overstrand Municipality was awarded first place in the Western Cape Municipal Waste Management Recognition Programme by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning. The accolade recognized Overstrand’s innovative waste management systems, recycling efforts, and compliance with environmental regulations, positioning it as the top-performing municipality in the province.

Despite persistent challenges such as illegal dumping and low recycling rates in some areas, the municipality has continued to invest in community education campaigns, with a strong focus on youth engagement. These programmes aim to create long-term behavioural change and instil a culture of environmental responsibility in future generations.

Clean Environments Drive Health and Growth

Minister de Lille emphasized that clean cities, towns, and villages go beyond visual appeal—they are fundamental to public health, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

“Cleaner environments attract visitors and investors, reduce pollution, safeguard our natural resources, and ensure that communities live in safe and healthy surroundings,” she said.

For South Africa, where tourism is a key economic driver, the cleanliness of public spaces and urban centres directly influences the visitor experience and the country’s global image.

Linking Tourism to Sustainability

The Department of Tourism has introduced several initiatives to link tourism growth with environmental sustainability. Among them is the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), which provides support to private sector enterprises adopting sustainable practices such as energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction.

“Cleaner, more sustainable communities are not only more attractive to tourists but also help preserve biodiversity and natural attractions that form the backbone of South Africa’s eco-tourism offering,” de Lille noted.

The Clean Cities and Towns Campaign

The Overstrand clean-up forms part of the broader Clean Cities and Towns Campaign, a government initiative aligned with the District Development Model (DDM). The campaign promotes collaboration across government, business, and civil society, as well as community participation in activities such as:

Waste management and recycling programmes

Public clean-up drives

Infrastructure repairs and beautification projects

By combining service delivery improvements with active citizen participation, the campaign demonstrates the state’s commitment to building sustainable, inclusive communities.

A Call to Citizens

The Department of Tourism reaffirmed its alignment with the goals of the 7th Administration under the Government of National Unity (GNU), which include strengthening service delivery, promoting inclusive economic growth, and ensuring a healthier environment.

Citizens were encouraged to take pride in their neighbourhoods, to hold one another accountable for keeping communities clean, and to work in partnership with government structures.

“Together, we can create a sustainable future that all South Africans deserve,” the Department said in a statement, stressing that collective responsibility is the key to achieving lasting change.

Looking Ahead

As Overstrand continues to lead by example in waste management and community-driven initiatives, government hopes that similar approaches will be replicated across the country. By embedding sustainability into local governance, tourism, and daily life, South Africa can safeguard its natural heritage, strengthen its economy, and improve the well-being of its people.