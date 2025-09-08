Government Incompetence Exposed in Haryana Flood Crisis

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has criticized the Haryana government for severe flooding and waterlogging, blaming it on government incompetence and inaction. The situation has left several parts of the state inundated, destroying farmland, industry, and infrastructure.

Despite early warnings of heavy monsoon rains, the government reportedly failed to take necessary precautions. Surjewala points out that measures like strengthening embankments, cleaning drains, and conducting mock drills were neglected, leading to widespread destruction.

Surjewala highlights that rampant mining and drainage failures have exacerbated the crisis. He calls for compensation for affected farmers and the immediate repair of infrastructure, urging the government to engage central aid for rescue operations.

