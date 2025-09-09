Left Menu

Air Conditioner Compressor Explosion Rocks Northeast Delhi Pizza Outlet

Five people were injured when an air conditioner compressor exploded at a pizza outlet in Yamuna Vihar, Northeast Delhi. The fire service quickly contained the blaze, and the injured were treated and discharged from GTB Hospital. Police are investigating the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:36 IST
Air Conditioner Compressor Explosion Rocks Northeast Delhi Pizza Outlet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An air conditioner compressor explosion at a Yamuna Vihar pizza outlet left five individuals with minor injuries on Tuesday. Among the injured were three employees who were on duty during the incident.

The explosion, occurring around 8:55 PM at a Pizza Hut outlet, led to a fire outbreak, which was swiftly extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services. Their intervention prevented the fire from spreading further, with three fire tenders deployed to the scene.

According to the police, all injured persons were treated and released from GTB Hospital. A forensic team has gathered evidence at the scene to determine the cause of the explosion, and further investigation is ongoing, as confirmed by the local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

