Quake Shakes Assam: Minor Injuries and Structural Damage Reported

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled central Assam in the early hours of Monday, officials reported, causing minor damage and leaving at least three people injured. The tremor, felt widely across northeastern India, occurred at 4:17 am with its epicenter near Morigaon district.

The quake's impact extended to neighboring districts and regions, shaking parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and other states. Central-eastern Bhutan, parts of China, and Bangladesh also reported feeling the shockwaves. Residents in affected areas rushed out of their homes, resulting in a few injuries, including in Morigaon where Joymoti Dewri and Manoj Kumar were admitted to the hospital.

Minor structural damage was noted in various areas, with a primary school and temple gate among the affected structures. Despite significant shaking, no major destruction was recorded. This incident highlights the high seismic vulnerability of the northeastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)