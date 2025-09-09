Tragedy in Greater Noida: Negligence Claims Life in Electric Mishap
A 27-year-old man in Greater Noida was electrocuted while trying to save his niece from a low-hanging, live wire. The incident, allegedly caused by negligence from the electricity department, led to legal action against officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Greater Noida's Badalpur area, a 27-year-old man lost his life while rescuing his niece from a live wire. The electricity department officials face charges due to alleged negligence.
The victim, Abhishek Mishra, was attempting to save his niece, 11-year-old Aditi Pandey, who came into contact with dangerous low-hanging wires outside their residence in Chhapraula village.
While Aditi is currently receiving treatment for her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the matter has prompted legal action against the officials for their purported role in the mishap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement