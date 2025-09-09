Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Battles Unauthorized Use of Image in AI-Generated Content

Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to shield her personality rights against unauthorized use in AI-generated pornographic content online. The plea highlights the misuse of her name, images, and persona for commercial gain without consent, demanding action against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:13 IST
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken legal steps to protect her personality rights by filing a case in the Delhi High Court. She has requested an injunction against several online platforms accused of illicitly using her name, images, and AI-generated pornographic content.

Justice Tejas Karia has indicated plans to issue an ad-interim order to caution the defendants involved. The suit accuses these parties of capitalizing on Aishwarya's persona using unauthorized AI and deepfake technology to create explicit content.

Represented by lawyer Sandeep Sethi, Rai emphasizes the unauthorized commercialization of her likeness. The lawsuit targets websites, e-commerce platforms, and media channels, arguing that such activities exploit her identity for profit, damaging her reputation.

