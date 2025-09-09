NYDA Outreach in KZN Empowers Youth, Honours Legacy of Bavelile Hlongwa

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has intensified its mission to empower young South Africans by hosting an outreach programme in KwaZulu-Natal. The initiative, held in partnership with the Umdoni Local Municipality, focused on promoting holistic development, addressing unemployment, and providing safe, constructive alternatives for youth engagement outside the classroom.

Bringing Services to Young People

As part of the programme, the NYDA conducted oversight visits to grant recipients and youth-headed indigent households in uMzinto. According to the agency, this approach reflects its broader campaign to ensure that services are brought directly to young people, particularly in rural areas, townships, and informal settlements where access to opportunities is often limited.

“These efforts form part of the NYDA’s broader campaign to bring services directly to young people. The aim is to provide practical support that alleviates poverty, combats youth unemployment, and creates pathways to empowerment,” the agency said.

Targeted Support for Vulnerable Youth

During the outreach, the NYDA identified and pledged support for two young unemployed single mothers. One will be enrolled in a business management training programme, linked to start-up funding and job placement support. The second will be assisted to return to school while also being enrolled in Local Economic Development (LED) initiatives and the National Youth Service programme to provide immediate socio-economic relief.

This hands-on support reflects NYDA’s commitment to creating practical opportunities tailored to young people’s diverse circumstances. NYDA Executive Chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende, urged young women not to be defined by challenges such as teenage pregnancy.

“To the young women who have faced challenges like teenage pregnancy; do not give up. This is not the end of your dreams. Use the opportunities we bring to empower yourselves, protect yourselves, and become the authors of your own future,” Myende said.

Aligning with National Priorities

The outreach is aligned with the National Development Plan (NDP) and government’s broader agenda for socio-economic transformation. By providing training, education support, and entrepreneurial opportunities, the NYDA seeks to address structural barriers that keep young people trapped in cycles of poverty and unemployment.

Notably, the programme also emphasised the importance of skills development, recognising that not every young person will attend university. Instead, NYDA is determined to ensure that all youth have access to tools, resources, and opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods.

Honouring the Legacy of Bavelile Hlongwa

The visit carried special significance as it honoured the legacy of the late former NYDA Executive Deputy Chairperson, Bavelile Hlongwa. The informal settlements visited during the outreach are the same communities where Hlongwa was raised.

Her memory and dedication to youth empowerment continue to inspire the agency’s mission. “As we honour Hlongwa’s legacy, the NYDA remains resolute in taking services to all young people where they are, as they are. Not every young person will go to university, but every young person must have access to skills, support, and opportunities that enable them to break the cycle of poverty,” Myende added.

Building an Inclusive Youth-Centred Future

The outreach not only addressed immediate socio-economic challenges but also symbolised a long-term vision for youth development in South Africa. Through targeted interventions, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, the NYDA reaffirmed its role as a driver of youth empowerment, resilience, and inclusion.

By combining practical support with inspiration drawn from leaders like Bavelile Hlongwa, the agency hopes to build a generation of young people who are equipped, empowered, and confident to shape their futures.