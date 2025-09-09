Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Insufficient Flood Aid in Punjab

The Congress party in Punjab criticizes the central government for what it calls inadequate financial aid for flood relief. Leaders claim the aid represents just a fraction of the state's losses and allege discrimination by the BJP-led government. They demand the release of pending funds to aid recovery.

In a sharp critique, the Congress' Punjab unit has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1,600 crore aid package for flood relief as wholly inadequate, calling it ''a drop in the ocean.'' The party claims that the state has faced discrimination under the current BJP-led central government.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, state Congress chief, expressed disappointment over the promised aid and alleged that the BJP had consistently sidelined Punjab due to political differences. In stark contrast, the financial losses are estimated to be around Rs 20,000 crore, prompting Congress leaders to label the assistance as a ''cruel joke.''

With Punjab heavily contributing to India's agricultural and military strength, Congress leaders argue that the state deserves more substantial support. They stress the need for Rs 60,000 crore owed in tax compensations and other funds, which could expedite recovery efforts in the flood-hit region.

