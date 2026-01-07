Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Challenges Amit Shah's Claims of Discrimination Against Hindus

Chief Minister MK Stalin refutes Amit Shah's allegations that Hindu rights are being violated in Tamil Nadu. Stalin asserts that his government respects all religious beliefs and safeguards their rights. He accuses Shah's remarks of attempting to create unrest and assures such divides will not occur under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rebuttal, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that Hindu rights are being trampled in the state, calling them unfounded and inappropriate for someone in Shah's position.

Speaking at a government function, Stalin emphasized that his administration is committed to respecting and protecting the religious rights of all communities, asserting that Shah's comments stem from a desire to incite division, which has failed in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin further assured the public that under his leadership, no such societal divides will be allowed to surface, especially naming Shah's accusations as a ploy to disrupt peace in the state.

