Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Challenges Amit Shah's Claims of Discrimination Against Hindus

In a fiery rebuttal, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that Hindu rights are being trampled in the state, calling them unfounded and inappropriate for someone in Shah's position.

Speaking at a government function, Stalin emphasized that his administration is committed to respecting and protecting the religious rights of all communities, asserting that Shah's comments stem from a desire to incite division, which has failed in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin further assured the public that under his leadership, no such societal divides will be allowed to surface, especially naming Shah's accusations as a ploy to disrupt peace in the state.