Left Menu

Justice Served: Upholding Compensation in Road Accident Case

The Uttarakhand High Court upheld compensation awarded to Harpreet Singh's family, stressing that proving negligence was unnecessary. Justice Alok Mahra dismissed an insurance company's appeal against a tribunal's decision. The ruling relied on Section 163A of the Motor Vehicles Act, emphasizing structured compensation for accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:21 IST
Justice Served: Upholding Compensation in Road Accident Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that establishing driver negligence is not required to claim compensation in road accidents, setting a crucial legal precedent.

Justice Alok Mahra rejected an appeal by New India Assurance, confirming a ₹5.74 lakh award to accident victim Harpreet Singh's family.

The decision leaned on Section 163A of the Motor Vehicles Act, supporting structured compensation without negligence proof, following the Supreme Court's directive.

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025