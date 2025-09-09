Justice Served: Upholding Compensation in Road Accident Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that establishing driver negligence is not required to claim compensation in road accidents, setting a crucial legal precedent.

Justice Alok Mahra rejected an appeal by New India Assurance, confirming a ₹5.74 lakh award to accident victim Harpreet Singh's family.

The decision leaned on Section 163A of the Motor Vehicles Act, supporting structured compensation without negligence proof, following the Supreme Court's directive.