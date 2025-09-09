Justice Served: Upholding Compensation in Road Accident Case
The Uttarakhand High Court upheld compensation awarded to Harpreet Singh's family, stressing that proving negligence was unnecessary. Justice Alok Mahra dismissed an insurance company's appeal against a tribunal's decision. The ruling relied on Section 163A of the Motor Vehicles Act, emphasizing structured compensation for accidents.
The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that establishing driver negligence is not required to claim compensation in road accidents, setting a crucial legal precedent.
Justice Alok Mahra rejected an appeal by New India Assurance, confirming a ₹5.74 lakh award to accident victim Harpreet Singh's family.
The decision leaned on Section 163A of the Motor Vehicles Act, supporting structured compensation without negligence proof, following the Supreme Court's directive.
