Tragedy in Tikri: Family Dispute Leads to Heartbreaking Loss

In a devastating turn of events in Tikri village, Tej Kumari, also known as Maya, allegedly strangled her three daughters to death before ending her own life by hanging.

Police reports suggest the tragedy stemmed from a domestic dispute with her husband, Vikas Kashyap, concerning the children's education. The couple had been arguing about moving to the city for better educational opportunities for their daughters.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to this heartbreaking incident, with community members in shock over the loss of life. Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)