Delhi High Court Drama: Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Estate

The Delhi High Court ordered Priya Kapur to disclose assets of her late husband Sunjay Kapur. Sunjay's children, from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, challenged his will, valued at Rs 30,000 crore. Priya claims the will is valid despite being unregistered, while Sunjay's mother disputes asset distribution.

The Delhi High Court has ordered Priya Kapur, the widow of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all of his assets as of June 12, the date of his death. The direction was issued by Justice Jyoti Singh during a hearing on a plaint filed by Sunjay's children from his previous marriage with actress Karisma Kapoor. The children are contesting a purported will and are seeking shares from the assets reportedly valued at Rs 30,000 crore.

During the proceedings, Priya Kapur's counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, asserted that despite the will not being registered, it remains valid. The counsel stated, "Not as if people are left on streets," referring to the Rs 1,900 crore already received by the children from the family trust. The counsel also touched on the turbulent divorce proceedings Sunjay had with Karisma Kapoor, emphasizing the emotional impact on all involved.

The hearing has drawn attention beyond the courtroom as Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also challenges the will, describing the asset dispensation as "unholy." In the midst of this emotional legal battle, there are claims of financial conspiracy, with appeals for sympathy resonating against allegations of insensitivity. The case underscores the complexities intertwined with high-profile estates and familial relationships.

