Police Crack Down on Reasi Drug Network

In Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, police dismantled a drug peddling module, arresting four individuals. Heroin was recovered from the car during a routine traffic check. The suspects include Vikas Sharma, Amit Sharma, Babloo Sharma, and Amit Kumar, some of whom are known offenders with prior charges.

Updated: 10-09-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district have dismantled a drug peddling operation, arresting four suspects. The arrests were made during a routine traffic check in the Sool Kakryal area, where authorities seized heroin.

The suspects, identified as Vikas Sharma, Amit Sharma, Babloo Sharma, and Amit Kumar, now face legal proceedings. According to officials, three of the individuals have a history of offences, with involvement in eight prior cases.

The bust is a substantial blow to the narcotics smuggling networks in the region, underscoring the persistent efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug-related crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

